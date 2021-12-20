MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to Christmas week!

PHOENIX — High pressure over the Desert Southwest controls our weather pattern for part of the week, meaning dry conditions and above normal temperatures.
Highs in the Valley back in the 70s through at least Thursday.
Then, cloudy skies and rain chances conditions move in ahead of our next round of storms.
There's a slight chance for showers this Thursday, but an even better shot for rain and mountain snow late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning!
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.96" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.49"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
