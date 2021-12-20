MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to Christmas week!

PHOENIX — High pressure over the Desert Southwest controls our weather pattern for part of the week, meaning dry conditions and above normal temperatures.

Highs in the Valley back in the 70s through at least Thursday.

Then, cloudy skies and rain chances conditions move in ahead of our next round of storms.

There's a slight chance for showers this Thursday, but an even better shot for rain and mountain snow late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.96" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.49"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

