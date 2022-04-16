MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Easter weekend

PHOENIX — Heating things this Easter weekend!
Valley highs hitting 90 degrees today, then climbing a bit higher to the low 90s for Easter Sunday.
A storm system is passing to our north, meaning winds will increase across our state.
Expect breezes back in the Valley this afternoon with gusts near 30 mph and windy conditions up north with gusts as high as 50 mph. Wind Advisories are now in effect for most of northern Arizona on Saturday.
Then high pressure builds in as we head into next week, and that's sending temperatures into the upper 90s by Monday.
Valley highs will be near record on Monday, too. Phoenix looks to top out at 97 degrees that day. The record on Monday stands at 100 degrees set back in 1989.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________