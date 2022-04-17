MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Easter Sunday

PHOENIX — It'll be heating up throughout Easter weekend!

Valley highs will climb to the low 90s for Easter Sunday, but winds should stay on the lighter side statewide.

Then high pressure builds in as we head into next week, and that's sending temperatures into the upper 90s by Monday.

Valley highs will be near record on Monday, too. Phoenix looks to top out at 96 degrees that day. The record on Monday stands at 100 degrees set back in 1989.

Several disturbances passing north of the state next week means breezy to windy days throughout the workweek. This may also mean an uptick in fire danger for Arizona, so outdoor burning will likely be discouraged.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

