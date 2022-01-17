MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm, dry Martin Luther King Day in the Valley

PHOENIX — Cloudy to start the morning but, we'll start to clear by lunchtime and are looking at a dry and warm MLK Day.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above normal as highs reach the low 70s.

Light breezes return up norther with gusts around 15 mph.

Our mornings are staying cool. Expect overnight lows into the 40s across the Valley for the next several nights.

A weak disturbance may bring a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will likely be very light.

Valley temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s as that storm moves by. Then, we rebound back into the 70s with more sunshine for the second half of the week.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

