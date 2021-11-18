MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm days continue this week

PHOENIX — Our warm week continues!

High temperatures in Phoenix will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week, keeping us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another storm system will pass to our north on Saturday bringing more clouds our way, but our forecast is still looking dry.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend and early morning lows will be in the 50s.

By Tuesday, another storm system will be approaching from the west.

We'll see a slight chance for a few showers in northern Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There's also a slight chance of a few isolated showers in the Valley by Wednesday, too.

Cooler air coming in will drop highs into the mid 70s across the Valley by Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Stay tuned for more specifics as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.62" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

