MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm days continue into the weekend

PHOENIX — Our warm week continues!

High temperatures in Phoenix will stay in the low 80s as we wrap up the week, keeping us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

A storm system will pass to our north on Saturday bringing more clouds our way, but our forecast is still looking dry. Breezes will also pick up on Sunday and Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend and early morning lows will be in the 50s.

By Tuesday, another storm system will be approaching from the west. This time, we could even see some rain and snow in parts of Arizona!

The chances are slim (at 10 to 20 percent), but they will kick in on Wednesday and could even linger into Thanksgiving.

Cooler air coming in will drop highs into the mid 70s across the Valley by Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.64" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

