MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm days continue as we wrap up April

PHOENIX — We're wrapping up the month with unseasonably warm temperatures, and that trend will continue into May, too.

Valley highs will run several degrees above normal throughout the week, hitting the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s each morning.

We are tracking a few storm systems this week passing well to our north. They'll be too far away to bring any rain chances, but they will pick up our breezes at times.

Expect breezy days on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday here in the Valley with peak gusts at 20 to 25 mph.

Up north, wind gusts could top out near 30 to 35 mph by mid-week and approach 40 mph on Sunday.

It's possible that the Sunday storm could swing further south, and closer to our state, which would bring a bigger dose of cool air our way.

Temperatures will stay above normal state-wide through the weekend but could drop closer to normal by the start of next week.

There's also a chance for a few showers in northern Arizona by next Monday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

For now, we'll avoid the triple digits in Phoenix for at least the next week as our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

