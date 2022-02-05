MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm, breezy weekend on tap

PHOENIX — We're warming things up as we head through the weekend.

Our mornings will still stay chilly though, with Valley lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Daytime highs will hit the upper 60s today and low 70s on Sunday.

Winds will generally be light in the Valley, but we are expecting more strong breezes across northwestern Arizona along the Colorado River Valley today. Look for peak wind gusts near 35 mph in Bullhead City.

More breezes will pick up across much of the state on Sunday, but again our Valley winds will generally stay less than 10 mph.

We are expecting more breezy conditions across the Phoenix metro area as winds shift on Monday. Look for peak wind gusts near 25 mph throughout the day with highs in the low 70s.

As high pressure builds in next week, we'll continue to warm up.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s by the middle to end of next week here in Phoenix.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

