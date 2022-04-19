MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and windy conditions increase wildfire risk

PHOENIX — It's going to be very warm and windy today, and that combined with low relative humidity will increase the risk of wildfires across Arizona.

Fire Weather Warnings, also known as Red Flag Warnings, are in effect across most of the state today, including here in the Valley.

Winds will be out of the west-southwest with gusts as high as 55 mph across northern Arizona, and as high as 35 mph in the Valley. Relative humidity values will drop below 15 percent across the state, so use extreme caution as it won't take much to start a wildfire.

The winds are picking up as a disturbance passes north of our state today. While it won't bring any rain or snow, it will bring cooler air our way. Temperatures will still be pretty warm today with Phoenix topping out at 98 degrees this afternoon, but highs will fall into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

An even bigger cool-down arrives Friday as a stronger storm system moves into our region.

That one will bring another round of strong winds, but we'll also see a chance for showers in northern Arizona.

The Valley won't get any rain but we'll see about a 10 degree drop in temperatures, putting Valley highs in the low 80s Friday.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Saturday, then upper 80s on Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

