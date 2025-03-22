MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry weekend in Arizona

PHOENIX — The warming trend continues into the first weekend of Spring!

The first weekend of the season will feature mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s as high pressure takes hold.

With no rain in sight and an even stronger high-pressure system building, temperatures will surge well above normal.

By next week, highs could return to the 90s, potentially tying or even breaking records.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 1990. By Tuesday, temperatures could soar to 98 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 96 set in 2022.

Phoenix even has a slight chance of reaching 100 degrees next week, far earlier than the city’s average first triple-digit day, which typically does not arrive until early May.

Now is the time to prepare for the heat.

Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a moment.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.51" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

