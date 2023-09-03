MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry through Labor Day

PHOENIX — After a cool and wet past few days, dry and warm conditions return to Arizona.

The high country can also expect shower and thunderstorm activity to taper off today, with dry conditions and near zero storm chances into the new week.

Daytime highs through Labor Day should remain near to below average.

Phoenix should expect highs in the lower 100s for several days, then we crank the heat up!

As high pressure builds over Arizona, more 110+ degree days may be possible as we head into next weekend.

As of now, Phoenix has recorded 52 days with highs at or above 110 degrees, which is the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also had 22 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020.

We're also now up to 34 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.01" (-1.82" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.93"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

