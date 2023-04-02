MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and Dry Sunday

PHOENIX — We're warming up this weekend all across Arizona!

Valley highs will stay in the low 80s for Sunday.

Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt, Gila and Verde rivers through next Friday due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross-flowing water in any of these areas.

Winds will start to pick up again on Sunday across our state as the next storm approaches.

Monday will be a Weather Action Day, as Arizona looks very windy. Damaging winds will impact driving and outdoor plans. Prepare yourself and your home now.

We are anticipating issues with blowing dust and low visibility across our central and southern Arizona deserts where peak wind gusts could hit 45 mph.

For the high country isolated gusts up to 80 mph are possible with most areas seeing gust between 65-70 mph.

A High Wind Watch for late Sunday night through Monday night has been issued for Mohave, Yavapai, Coconino, Apache and Navajo Counties.

A Fire Weather Watch for all day Monday has been issued for portions of Pinal County, all of Pima, Graham,Cochise the San Carlos ReReservation, and Greenlee County.

The storm will bring chances for rain and snow to northern Arizona on Monday and early Tuesday, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Temperatures will drop significantly as this storm moves though, too.

Here in the Valley, highs will drop from the low 80s Monday down into the upper 60s on Tuesday.

We'll then gradually rebound throughout the rest of the week and see high temperatures back in the low 80s again by next Friday.

_______________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

