MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry into the start of the week

PHOENIX — A storm system moving through Arizona Sunday will bring a slight chance for light rain and high-elevation snow to Northern Arizona.
For the Valley we'll stay dry but temperatures will cool down and winds will stay breezy.
Wind Advisories are in effect across western and northern Arizona where gusts could peak at 45 to 55 mph through Sunday afternoon.
Parts of the high country, including Flagstaff, are under a High Wind Warning on Sunday as gusts could peak near 60 to 65 mph!
Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs back into the low 70s by Monday.
We'll spend the rest of next week in the mid-70s, which is near normal for this time of year.
Then, another storm system will approach our state on Thursday and Friday.
Stay tuned for updates on this one as we get closer.
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.24" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
