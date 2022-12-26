MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry for now but BIG changes on the way

PHOENIX — Sunny, warm and dry across the state as temperatures sat in the mid 70s in the Valley.

The ridge of high pressure remains in place for Monday keeping our temperatures warmer than normal.

The air quality will be a big issue in the Valley

pollution is getting worse day by day and we are now under High Pollution Advisories through Monday.

By mid-week, an approaching storm will bring a chance for rain, snow, and cooler temperatures to the state.

Right now the models indicate up to 2 inches of rain possible between Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Snow levels start at 7,000 feet Wednesday and drop to 5,000 feet by Thursday. With snowfall amounts between 3 to 10 inches above 6,500 feet.

Stay tuned for more updates as the storm gets closer!

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.96" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

