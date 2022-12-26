MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry for now but BIG changes on the way

PHOENIX — Sunny, warm and dry across the state as temperatures sat in the mid 70s in the Valley.
The ridge of high pressure remains in place for Monday keeping our temperatures warmer than normal.
The air quality will be a big issue in the Valley
pollution is getting worse day by day and we are now under High Pollution Advisories through Monday.
By mid-week, an approaching storm will bring a chance for rain, snow, and cooler temperatures to the state.
Right now the models indicate up to 2 inches of rain possible between Tuesday night through Thursday night.
Snow levels start at 7,000 feet Wednesday and drop to 5,000 feet by Thursday. With snowfall amounts between 3 to 10 inches above 6,500 feet.
Stay tuned for more updates as the storm gets closer!
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.96" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
