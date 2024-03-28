MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm ahead of a storm coming to Arizona over Easter weekend

PHOENIX — We're drying out and warming up as high pressure returns.

Valley temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s as we head toward Easter weekend.

But, we are tracking another storm system on the way too.

Winds will start to pick up ahead of it on Friday with gusts near 30mph here in the Valley, and near 50 mph in parts of northern Arizona.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim through the day on Friday, where we'll see those strongest wind gusts.

Saturday's winds will be even stronger with gusts topping 40 mph here in the Phoenix metro area. That could lead to areas of blowing dust and hazy conditions, so if you have any respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon.

Rain and snow will start to fall in parts of our state as early as Saturday evening and continue throughout Easter Sunday.

With impacts expected to road travel across Arizona and outdoor activities for Easter, Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm and have back-up plans in place in case outdoor events get rained out.

Rain and snow showers will linger into Monday and we'll see an increased chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Early estimates show the potential of over a half an inch of rain in the Valley.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet with four to six inches of snow possible for some spots along the Mogollon Rim, including Flagstaff.

Temperatures will plummet as this storm arrives. Valley highs will fall into the mid 60s on Easter, putting us nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year!

This storm will clear out of Arizona by Tuesday with Valley temperatures back in the low 80s by Wednesday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.39" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.00"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

