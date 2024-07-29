MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Waning monsoon storm chances as we wrap up July

PHOENIX — Our storm chances are losing steam this week as monsoon moisture trends down for a few days.

High pressure is shifting east, limiting our monsoon moisture and dropping storm chances across the state through midweek.

There is still a chance for a few storms across southern Arizona and over the higher terrain of northern eastern Arizona each day.

Here in the Valley, we could see a stray shower or thunderstorm today after storms fire up to our south this afternoon, but overall chances are limited.



That ridge of high pressure will eventually shift back to the west, bringing hotter conditions and a return of monsoon moisture.

Storm chances will trend back up starting Thursday, with daily storm chances through the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually warm this week, too.

Valley highs will top out near 110 degrees each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 80s to low 90s this week.

As temperatures stay hot, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke continues.

Limit your time outside, especially in the afternoon, during the day's peak heat. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

