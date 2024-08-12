MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Waning monsoon storm chances across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Over the weekend Phoenix marked its 77th straight day of highs at 100 degrees or hotter, the longest consecutive streak on record!

The previous record was 76 triple-digit days in a row set in August of 1993.

This record will keep growing as temperatures stay in the triple digits this week.

We'll kick off the week with near-normal high temperatures in Phoenix before heating back up to near 110 degrees starting midweek.

Overnight lows will at least cool into the mid to upper 80s each day.

Lingering monsoon moisture will keep storm chances in play across Arizona today and on Tuesday.

Storms are most likely across the higher terrain of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona today and tomorrow.

Strong winds from storms in areas south of the Valley could help get a few storms going in the Valley late this evening.

Any storms that develop could produce strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust, small hail, dangerous and deadly lightning, heavy rain and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Valley storm chances will clear out starting Tuesday as high pressure shifts east and drier air pushes out some of our monsoon moisture.

Then storm chances return late this week and over the weekend.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (+0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

______________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

_____________________________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_____________________________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

