MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley temperatures soar through Father's Day weekend!

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2023 is officially here, but there is no rain in sight!

Instead, we're expecting more sunny, triple digit days heading into Father's Day weekend.

Breezes will pick up today, helping to improve air quality in the Phoenix metro area. That will happen again on Sunday and Monday, too.

But, with lighter winds on Saturday the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Watch that could be upgraded to an Advisory as we get closer.

This means air quality will be unhealthy for kids, older adults, and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD. Limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

While our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, there will be another slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona this afternoon as a storm system passes through.

High pressure will build in next and send temperatures soaring over Father's Day weekend.

Valley highs will top out near 105 degrees on Saturday and 108 degrees on Sunday. Early morning lows will only drop into the upper 70s.

Although next week still looks hot, temperatures will be dropping a few degrees as afternoon breezes continue.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

