MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley rain chances before temperatures heat up again!

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley will kick off the day with rain on Thursday as our latest storm system slowly clears out to the east.

Spotty showers with a few isolated thunderstorms are possible through the morning commute before skies clear and the Valley dries out for the rest of the day.

This afternoon, we could see a few more storms develop over the higher terrain just northeast of the Phoenix Metro before we dry out across the state tonight.

While storms that develop in our state today won't bring much rain, we will have to watch out for lightning-sparked wildfires and gusty winds as these storms move through.

Valley highs will again reach in the mid to upper 90s today, before we warm back up ahead of the weekend as high pressure builds in.

Valley temperatures will be in the triple digits through the weekend.

Another storm system is set to impact the state next week, dropping temperatures several degrees and bringing back breezy conditions as well.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar