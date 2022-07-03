PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 has brought gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and flooding to parts of our state this week.

There's still a chance of storms in eastern and southern Arizona over the weekend, but our Valley forecast will stay dry through Sunday.

Valley highs will top out between 104 and 107 degrees through the 4th of July.

Morning lows will only drop into the mid to upper 80s, so we are not expecting much relief from the heat overnight.

Winds will be moderate in the Valley but watch for strong gusts up to 40 mph across northwestern Arizona. Add in scorching temperatures and dry conditions and there are Red Flag Warnings in effect for Mohave County today.

The Valley forecast looks dry for most of Monday with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon but, the temperatures will drop closer to 102 for the holiday.

We're also keeping a close eye on our air quality.

Ozone levels will climb again next week and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Tuesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

