MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley air quality alerts, more storms in northern Arizona

PHOENIX — The triple digits are back in the Valley but after back-to-back days of Phoenix hitting 100 degrees, temperatures are dropping slightly as a storm system moves into Arizona.

Air quality will still be a concern in the Valley as skies stay clear and winds stay light for much of the day. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect again today for the Phoenix metro area.

If you have asthma, COPD or any other respiratory condition, you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon hours when ozone pollution is at its peak or you may experience chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and congestion. Kids, older adults and anyone exercising outdoors may experience symptoms from ozone pollution, too.

We can all help to reduce pollution levels by limiting driving of gas-powered vehicles, carpooling, using public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to refuel vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Valley winds will eventually pick up late this evening as storms to our north begin to wind down.

As a storm system moves through our state today, those storms will develop across northern Arizona throughout the afternoon and evening.

There won't be a lot of rain with these storms, so we'll have to watch out for lightning-sparked wildfires and gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop slightly as this storm moves in, but mid to upper 90s is as low as we'll go in the Valley.

Then, the triple digits will return Friday and stick around through the weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds in.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

