MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unsettled last week of 2021!

PHOENIX — Get ready for an active last week of 2021 as back-to-back storms bring rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state.

Starting today, a cold and windy storm system rolls in. A Wind Advisory takes effect this morning in northern Arizona, where gusts of 50 mph are possible.

Then, wintry weather develops in portions of the high country. A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect this evening for northern and central parts of the state. Snowfall amounts ranging from a couple of inches to a foot in some spots!

For the Valley, light rain is possible this afternoon and most of Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop, too! Highs should stay in the low 60s today, then dip into the mid 50s for highs tomorrow.

Our next storm system will likely move in late Thursday and stick around through the beginning of the new year!

Stay tuned for more details on that storm as it gets closer.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 6.97" (-0.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 8.89"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

