MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably warm weather sticks around into the start of May

PHOENIX — The 90s are back and sticking around as we kick off May.

We are tracking a few storm systems this week passing well to our north. They'll be too far away to bring any rain chances, but they will pick up our breezes at times.

Here in the Valley, it will get breezy this afternoon with peak gusts near 25 mph. Up north, wind gusts could top out near 30 mph.

Temperatures will stay warm, even with these winds picking up at times. Expect highs in the Valley in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week. That is several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up again this weekend, especially on Sunday as another storm system approaches. This one could even bring a few spotty showers to northern Arizona.

Peak gusts could top 40 mph across northern Arizona with 30 mph gusts in the Valley.

As these winds pick up, temperatures will drop.

Phoenix will fall into the low 90s on Sunday and upper 80s on Monday. Then, we'll begin another warm-up next week.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

