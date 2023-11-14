MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably warm days continue, but cooler air is coming

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to the week in the Valley!

High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s again this afternoon.

Overnight lows will stay mild and could even set records.

Phoenix is only expected to drop into the mid 60s for much of the week, putting record-warm lows in jeopardy today through Friday.

We have cooler days to look forward to though. Daytime highs will drop by the end of the week, with Phoenix in the low 80s by Thursday and Friday as our next storm approaches.

Moisture out ahead of that storm will bring mostly cloudy skies to the Valley and much of Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see spotty showers as early as Wednesday night, with spotty showers possible through the day on Thursday, too.

By Friday night into Saturday morning, the core of the storm will push through. The latest track of this storm keeps it just a little further to the north than previously expected, which will hinder our rain potential. However, rain chances are still going up, with scattered showers possible in the Valley and across northern Arizona from Friday night to Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts look minimal overall, but this storm is at least bringing the best rain potential we've had in more than two months.

Plus, we'll get another dose of cool air by the weekend and Valley highs will fall all the way into the mid 70s over the weekend and early next week.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

