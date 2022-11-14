MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably cool weather continues across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Our latest storm system is clearing out, with colder, drier air settling in across Arizona.

Valley highs will end up more than 10 degrees below normal today, only reaching the mid 60s this afternoon.

These cooler-than-normal conditions will continue again this week as we track another storm system that will move through on Wednesday.

Breezes will pick up around the state as that storm moves in, but we won't see any rain or snow with this one.

Valley highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s each day this week.

Mornings will be chilly, with Valley lows cooling into the 30s to 40s on a daily basis.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

