MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably cool weather continues across Arizona

PHOENIX — After a sizzling start to the week, Phoenix is getting a break from the triple digits!

Highs across the Valley fell into the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and will stay there for the rest of the week.

Breezes will pick up again across northern and eastern Arizona this afternoon, but winds look light here in the Phoenix metro area.

We'll heat up again this weekend with highs back in the low 100s on Saturday.

Then, another storm system will be approaching from the west with more breezes and cooler air for us as we head into next week.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

