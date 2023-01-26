MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably cool conditions continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — More sunshine across the state today as our dry conditions continue, but winds are picking up and that's going to make for a blustery day in parts of Arizona.

Winds are shifting to out of the north with breezy to windy conditions expected by this afternoon.

Here in the Valley, sustained winds will top out near 15 mph and gusts will peak near 25 mph in the afternoon.

In northern Arizona wind gusts will also peak near 25 mph this afternoon, making it feel even colder! Highs will reach the 20s to low 30s across the high country, but the wind chill or 'feels like' temperature will only reach the single digits and teens today.

Out west, winds will pick up even more as they accelerate down the Colorado River Valley. Gusts could top 35 mph in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City throughout the day.

Winds will lighten up heading into the weekend as temperatures continue to climb.

Phoenix will top out in the low 60s today and Friday and mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Overnight lows should stay above the freezing point across the Valley, but it will still be cold with most spots in the mid to upper 30s for the next few nights.

By late Sunday, our next winter storm will be approaching from the west. This one is set to bring more rain and snow to Arizona, along with another big drop in temperatures.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

