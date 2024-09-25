MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonable, record-setting heat sets in across the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Today through Sunday are also ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

Phoenix will likely hit 110 degrees or hotter starting today, which is unprecedented for this time of year.

The latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix is September 19, 2010. That record will be broken during this heat wave.

Phoenix will also likely tie or break daily heat records through early next week as temperatures top out between 107 and 113 degrees.

Since our nights are getting longer, we do not anticipate any 90-degree lows. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s across the Valley but even those temperatures are exceptionally warm lows for this time of year could set records, too.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There is less than a week left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th and our rain chances are slim to none all across Arizona.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.72" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

