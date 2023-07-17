MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unrelenting heat wave continues to break records

PHOENIX — This unrelenting heat will shatter even more records this week, with no relief in sight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (well above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past 17 days in a row and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through.

The record for the most days in a row with highs at 110 degrees or more is 18 set in June of 1974. But, we will shatter that record in the days ahead.

We have also now tied the record of 7 consecutive mornings with low temperatures in the 90s and we will shatter that record in the days ahead, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through the end of the week.

Heat Advisories are also in effect for the high country and much of northern Arizona through today.

Monsoon moisture will combine with our intense heat to trigger storms around our state over the next few days. The best storm chances are for areas along the Mogollon Rim and across southeast and south-central Arizona.

Storms could also kick out strong winds that produce dust storms today. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for most of Pinal and Pima counties from 3 to 10 pm today, as those areas could see blowing dust that significantly drops visibility. Stay weather-aware, especially along the I-10 and I-8 corridor south of the Phoenix Metro.

While we likely won't see any rain in the Valley, we could see gusty winds and areas of blowing dust this evening and over the next few days.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.42" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

