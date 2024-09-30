MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unprecedented heat wave continues, with heat alerts through Friday

PHOENIX — Our unprecedented heat wave just won't let up!

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Phoenix metro area and the lower elevation deserts across western and southwestern Arizona through 8 p.m. Friday.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode through Friday as a reminder to take action in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon hours and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

This heat wave is absolutely shattering records and that trend will continue with Valley highs reaching 108 to 112 degrees every day through this first week of October.

Average highs, which are considered "normal" for this time of year are in the mid-90s.

Phoenix recorded its latest 115-plus-degree day this past Saturday, reaching 117 degrees! That also marked the hottest September day ever recorded.

Now we'll likely mark the hottest October day on record as we are set to reach 112 degrees on October 1st! Up until now, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix in the month of October is 107 degrees.

That will also push back the latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix. That record was previously September 19, 2010, but we have broken that record every day since last week. We could reach 110 degrees as late as October 4th this year!

Thankfully, our nights are getting longer, so we do not anticipate any 90-degree lows. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid-80s across the Valley, but even that's exceptionally warm for this time of year and we could continue to set new daily record warm lows this week.

Temperatures will gradually drop by the weekend, but our highs could still be record-setting, topping 105 degrees each day until the week of October 7th.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There are only a few days left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th and our rain chances are slim to none all across Arizona.

Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season, which means it will tie for the seventh driest monsoon on record. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.79" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

