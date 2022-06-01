MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits return for the start of June

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures back into the triple digits!

Phoenix will hit 101 degrees today to start the month of June.

Our 30-year average high temperature is now up to 100 degrees, so triple digits are normal every day this time of the year.

We'll peak near 105 degrees in Phoenix on Friday and then hover around 103 through the weekend.

Breezes will pick up again Friday and Saturday with peak gusts near 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph up north.

We'll see more clouds move across our state over the weekend too, but at this point, our forecast still looks dry.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

