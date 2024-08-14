MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits drag on as storm chances clear out

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded!

As of Tuesday, we've had 79 days in a row at 100 degrees or hotter. The previous record was 76 triple-digit days in a row set in August of 1993.

And there is no relief in sight!

Phoenix will top out around 109 degrees through midweek before heating back up to 110 to 111 degrees starting Thursday.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 80s each day.

Valley storm chances will clear out today, Thursday and Friday as drier air moves in.

Air quality will worsen this week, too. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Watch for Thursday that could be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Air quality should improve over the weekend as monsoon moisture and storm chances return. We're tracking a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (-0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

______________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

_____________________________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_____________________________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

