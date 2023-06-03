MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits and air quality alerts this weekend!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are cranking up this weekend!

Phoenix will be back in the triple digits Saturday and Sunday.

Our Valley forecast will stay sunny and dry, but there's still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona over the weekend.

Here in the Valley, air quality will be the big issue over the next few days.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Saturday and Sunday for Maricopa County including the Phoenix Metro area.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels, especially for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD. If you fall into one of these categories, limit your time outside especially in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

You are urged to carpool or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment, like lawnmowers and leafblowers, should be reduced or done later in the day.

Our next storm system will pick up winds and bring in some slightly cooler air by Tuesday.

Highs will be back in the upper 90s for the middle of next week.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

