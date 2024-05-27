MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple-digit heat is here along with a High Pollution Advisory

PHOENIX — High pressure will build in again on Monday sending Valley temperatures back into the low 100s.

Air quality will also get worse as winds lighten up. Ozone High Pollution Advisories are in effect on Monday and Tuesday. With a Ozone High Pollution Watch for Wednesday.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, and people with respiratory issues. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Consider driving as little as possible, carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle in the evening to help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse.

We are now headed into prime ozone pollution season in the Valley during these long, sunny days, so this may be an issue throughout much of June.

Temperatures will get hotter, too. Phoenix could hit 105 degrees for the first time this year by Tuesday.

The triple digit heat doesn't stop, we are looking at 103 to 105 degrees all the way through next weekend.

Overnight's are warming up too, expect lows in the mid to upper 70s all week long.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.90" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar