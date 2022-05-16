MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple-digit heat continues in the Valley

PHOENIX — After a hot weekend, we're in for a long stretch of triple digit temperatures this week.

High pressure will gradually break down over the next few days so temperatures will trend down each day, but Valley highs will still reach the low 100s each afternoon through at least Thursday. That will put highs at around 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows in the Valley will continue to cool into the upper 60s to low 70s each day.

Winds will pick up at times, with stronger breezes expected later this week.

Those gusty winds will come as disturbances brush by our state, but at this point we still aren't seeing any chances for rain through at least the next seven days.

Air quality should improve thanks to those stronger winds, with particle and ozone pollution peaking in the moderate range each day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

