MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking Valley rain as winter storm moves in

PHOENIX — Another winter storm is moving in, bringing more Valley rain and some high country snow.

It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as rain and snow impact outdoor plans and travel across Arizona, especially this morning.

Take action and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go here in the desert, as wet roads around the Valley could slow things down. Keep an emergency kit handy if you live in the high country.

Valley rain showers are most likely this morning, with spotty rain showers still possible this afternoon before we dry out early Wednesday. Most of the rain will be light, but we could pick up around a quarter of an inch or rain in parts of the Valley.

Snow levels will drop to 4,500 feet with this storm, but we've lowered the snow forecast for the high country as this storm system looks to track a little further south than previously expected.

We could pick up as much as an inch of snow in spots along the Mogollon Rim through today, before the snow clears out overnight.

The cold air with this storm is also sending Valley temperatures down into the 50s today.

Then, we'll gradually rebound throughout the rest of the week.

Look for highs back in the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday before we climb into the 70s heading into the weekend.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

