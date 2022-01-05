MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first 70s of 2022

PHOENIX — Temperatures will continue trending up through the end of the year, as we gear up for the first 70s of 2022!
Our cold mornings will continue, with Valley lows cooling into the 30s to 40s each day.
Afternoon highs will hit the mid 60s through the middle of the week. Then, we'll warm things up a bit and could even hit 70 for the first time this year on Friday!
Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.
Temperatures will dip slightly over the weekend as a storm system passes to our north. That will put Phoenix back in the upper 60s on Saturday as clouds move back in.
That storm system could bring a few light snow showers to northern Arizona on Saturday, but our Valley forecast looks dry.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.05" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________