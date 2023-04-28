MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first 100s of the year!

PHOENIX — Get ready to feel the heat!

As high pressure builds in, temperatures are soaring to the highest levels of the year so far!

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s today and again on Saturday.

Breezes will pick up again today too as we track another storm system passing to our northeast.

Afternoon wind gusts will top out around 25 mph in the Valley as we head into the weekend.

Winds will be much stronger across eastern Arizona where peak gusts could approach 45 mph today.

With high winds and dry conditions, wildfire danger will increase across our state.

Much of southeastern Arizona is under a Red Flag Warning (also known as a Fire Weather Warning) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

As high pressure centers up over Arizona on Sunday, temperatures will soar.

We're tracking our first triple digits of the year in the Valley on Sunday. On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.

We're also headed into record territory. The current record for Sunday is 102 degrees in Phoenix, set back in 1943. We could tie that record, or end up within a degree of it by Sunday afternoon.

But, it will be a one-and-done triple-digit forecast. Another storm system will be approaching from the west, helping to drop temperatures early next week.

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday as breezes pick up again.

Then, even cooler air will arrive pushing highs back down into the low to mid-80s by the end of next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

