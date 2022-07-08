PHOENIX — Get ready for a return of sizzling hot temperatures!

Temperatures are soaring to 110 or higher through the weekend as high pressure builds in.

Valley highs will top out between 111 and 113 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Then we could get hotter on Monday, with a forecast high of 114 that day. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Phoenix and all of southwest Arizona.

Monday will also be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as we remind you to take action to keep yourself safe as this heat can be dangerous or even deadly. Take precautions by limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated.

Dangerously hot conditions are setting in for other parts of the state, too. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect today through Sunday for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon as temperatures soar well into the triple-digits there.

Morning lows will get warmer too, only cooling into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the Valley through the weekend. So we won't get much relief from the heat overnight.

Monsoon storm chances will begin to expand in eastern Arizona today and this weekend.

It's likely we'll see more storms along the Mogollon Rim by Saturday, too.

While the Valley storm threat looks low, we could see a stray storm or areas of blowing dust Saturday evening, so stay weather-aware.

Valley monsoon storm chances increase by the middle of next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

