MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking rain and snow in Arizona today

PHOENIX — A storm system is moving through Arizona bringing more rain and snow today.

Here in the Valley, we aren't expecting much but there is a slight chance of a few isolated showers through the early afternoon. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Up north, the snow level is gradually lowering to around 6,000 feet in elevation.

Places like Flagstaff and Williams could get one to two inches of snow and we're expecting two to four inches along the Kaibab Plateau.

Temperatures are dropping a few degrees thanks to this disturbance, too.

Here in the Valley, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will be chilly and mostly in the 40s.

Skies will clear and we'll dry out as we head into the weekend, but we're already tracking our next storm that could bring rain and snow chances back late Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.68" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.24"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

