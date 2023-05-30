MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking another big drop in temperatures!

PHOENIX — After a hot Memorial Day, we're in for a big cool down as we wrap up the month of May.

A storm system approaching from the west will bring stronger winds and a dose of cooler air our way.

Peak wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph across the state, including here in the Valley.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 90s today, but they'll fall into the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday as that storm moves in.

We won't see any rain in the Valley, but there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona starting Thursday.

Those rain chances will continue across northern Arizona through the weekend and early next week as we track another area of low pressure that will approach from the west.

The Valley will stay dry and temperatures will climb back into the triple digits by the weekend.

We continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

