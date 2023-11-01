MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a warm-up to kick off November

PHOENIX — While October ended with near or below normal temperatures, it's officially going down as the 3rd hottest October on record with an average temperature of 81.9 degrees.

Now as we kick off the new month, we're tracking a gradual warming trend for this first week of November.

Despite those climbing temperatures, the weather is still looking perfect in Phoenix as our Diamondbacks host and play in the World Series.

It'll be breezy through the morning today, with Valley wind gusts near 25 mph.

Winds ease up this afternoon with Valley temperatures cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s in time for the start of Game 5 tonight.

As high pressure builds in, temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s today and Thursday, then upper 80s Friday and this weekend.

Overnight lows will cool into the 50s across the Valley each day.

Thankfully, we are now done with the triple digits this year. Saturday, October 21st marked our last 100-degree of the year. That's the fourth latest ever recorded.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or more on 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

