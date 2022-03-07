MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a third storm moving into Arizona today

PHOENIX — The third in a series of storm systems is moving into our state today, bringing another round of snow to the high country and keeping the cooler weather around as we kick off a new week.

So don't put the sweaters away just yet, Valley highs will only reach the upper 60s today and Tuesday.

Mornings will be chilly, with lows in the 40s.

Light snow showers will develop across the high country today, with most areas picking up less than two inches of snow before this storm clears out tonight.

Winds will pick up again, especially along the lake in northwest Arizona where a Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Wind gusts will peak near 40 mph in that area.

Once this storm clears out, temperatures will gradually trend up with Valley highs climbing into the low 70s by Wednesday.

We have another storm on the way by Thursday, though. It will bring another chance for snow up north and we could pick up a few rain showers here in the Valley.

Temperatures will drop back into the 60 by the end of the week.

High pressure returns by the weekend and that's going to warm things up again quickly. We could see Valley highs back in the 80s by Sunday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.46" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

