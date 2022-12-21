MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a Christmas warm up in Arizona

PHOENIX — Today marks the winter solstice, the astronomical start of the season.

While much of the rest of the country gets ready for a blast of cold air and snow, temperatures will keep trending up here in Arizona.

As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days.

Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. This puts us right near average for this time of year.

By Christmas, temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Phoenix metro area and we'll stay there early next week too.

We'll see similar warming trends across Arizona throughout the Christmas holiday as much of the state stays dry.

A weak disturbance will move across northern Arizona on Friday, though. We may see a few snow flurries in areas north of I-40 and across the Navajo Nation that day.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.85" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

