MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a big warm-up in time for the weekend

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm up!
High pressure will build in, sending temperatures soaring by the weekend.
Today will bring sunshine and mild temperatures with Valley highs running just slightly below normal, reaching the upper 60s this afternoon.
Then highs climb into the low 70s on Friday, before going as high as 75 on Saturday and Sunday.
We'll see more clouds at times, especially on Friday, but it won't be until early next week that we track another round of showers in our state.
A weak storm may impact northern Arizona with light snow showers Monday into Tuesday.
The Valley looks dry with this one, but temperatures will drop slightly, back into the upper 60s early next week.
________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.13" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"
________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________