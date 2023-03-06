MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a big warm-up for this first full week of March

PHOENIX — After a gorgeous weekend, we're tracking a big warm-up for this first full week of March.

Temperatures will still end up a few degrees below normal today, with Valley highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Then we get warmer with Valley highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The average high this time of year is 75, so we'll be right near that.

Breezes pick up across northern Arizona today, where gusts could top 30 mph this afternoon. Valley winds will be light today and Tuesday, but it'll get breezy with gusts near 20 mph by midweek as a disturbance passes to our north.

Clouds will continue to stream in across our state throughout the week, but the main storm track stays north of our state so much of Arizona stays dry despite the clouds.

There is just a slight chance for showers in southeast Arizona today and tonight.

The chance for showers goes up in northern Arizona by the weekend.

We may see a stray shower in the Valley overnight Saturday into Sunday, but at this point rain chances stay below 10 percent.

Instead, Phoenix could see its first 80s of the year by the weekend!

The average first 80 degree day is in early February, so this would be later than normal but not the latest we've ever seen.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

