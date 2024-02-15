MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a big Valley warm-up as high pressure builds overhead

PHOENIX — It's been a beautiful start to the week across Arizona!

As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb.

Phoenix will hit the mid 70s today and Friday before warming into the upper 70s over Presidents' Day weekend.

Overnight lows will stay chilly, falling into the 40s across the Valley.

More clouds will pass through over the weekend ahead of the next storm off the coast of California.

That storm could bring rain and snow back to Arizona toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.81" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

