MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Toasty weekend in the 90s!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and temperatures are soaring!

Phoenix hit the 90s for the first time this year on Friday and even broke the record of 93 degrees set back in 1990. Sky Harbor officially hit 96 degrees.

Today will be just as warm, but the daily record is 100 degrees, so that is likely safe.

Expect filtered sunshine today as clouds move in but, we'll stay dry and the UV index will still be high so make sure you don't forget the sunscreen.

This stretch of 90s won't last long.

Another storm system is set to move in early next week dropping temperatures, picking up winds and bringing rain and snow chances back to our state.

Breezes will pick up on Sunday ahead of the storm as Valley highs reach the low 90s.

Then, we will drop nearly 10 degrees on Monday and another 10 to 15 degrees on Tuesday. That will put Valley temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We could see a few showers as early as Monday evening, but our best rain chances will be in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the mix.

Some Valley locations could pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain and snow will be accumulating in spots up north above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Right now, it's looking like Flagstaff could see around one to three inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Winds will get gusty, too.

Look for peak gusts near 30 mph in the Valley on Monday and gusts near 45 mph across northern Arizona as this storm system approaches.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

