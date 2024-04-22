MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The triple-digit heat is back in the Valley, with more 100s on the way

PHOENIX — The 100s are officially here!

Phoenix hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday, and we could reach 100 degrees again today as high pressure sits overhead.

On average, Phoenix's first 100-degree day happens May 2nd so these 100 degrees did come a little earlier than normal.

As temperatures get hotter, the risk of heat illness goes up. Make sure you are limiting your time outside if you can during the hottest hours of the day, staying hydrated, and using sunblock to protect your skin.

After today, temperatures will begin to trend down ahead of two back-to-back storms that will bring a dose of cooler air our way late this week.

Valley highs reach the mid to upper 90s, still running around 10 degrees above normal, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then highs fall into the low to mid 80s starting Thursday.

Breezes start to pick up across Arizona on Tuesday, and it will be breezy each day through the end of the week.

Then the first storm moves in on Thursday and we could see a few showers and thunderstorms across northern Arizona that day. The Valley stays dry, though.

The second storm system dives in from the north early Saturday and that could bring a stray shower to the Phoenix area that morning, but our best chances for rain and thunderstorms will again be across northern Arizona that day.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

