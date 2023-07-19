MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The tally of 110+ degree days is far from over in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of its longest stretch of excessive heat ever!

As of Tuesday, we've now had 19 days in a row with temperatures at 110 degrees or more. That breaks the previous record of 18 days set back in 1974.

The biggest difference this time is that temperatures are not cooling off as much overnight. During that 1974 heatwave, overnight lows still dropped into the 70s and 80s, but now we have had 10 nights in a row with lows in the 90s! (That breaks the previous record of 7 nights with lows in the 90s.)

Phoenix even set a new all-time record this morning, only dropping to 97 degrees for a low. That marks the highest low temperature ever recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Previously the record stood at 96 degrees, set back on July 15, 2003.

This unrelenting heat will shatter even more records this week with no relief in sight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (well above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through the end of the week and will likely get extended again as we remain in record territory through the weekend. (Stay tuned for updates on that.)

Heat Advisories are also in effect for the high country and much of northern Arizona through Friday.

Our intense heat and monsoon moisture could trigger storms along the Mogollon Rim and across southeast Arizona this week, but our Valley forecast looks dry through at least Thursday.

Monsoon moisture will increase again over the weekend and that will bring storm chances back across much of the state, including right here in the Valley.

If we get rain, that could drop our temperatures this weekend or early next week. Otherwise, highs will stay near or above 115 degrees and lows will stay in the 90s.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar